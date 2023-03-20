Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Up to $191.63

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.63, but opened at $209.90. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 641,391 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.38.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

