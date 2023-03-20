Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans $0.00 Interim Dividend

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly 134,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. Corporate insiders own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.