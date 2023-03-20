Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 393,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,347. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

