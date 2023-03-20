Kerry Schott Buys 14,500 Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Kerry Schott purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.90 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,050.00 ($66,700.00).

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Featured Articles

