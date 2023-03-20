Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,998. The company has a market capitalization of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

