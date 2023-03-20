Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,208,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

