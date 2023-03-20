Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,365,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062,734. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

