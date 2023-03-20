KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNOP. Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 27,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,974. The company has a market cap of $188.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

