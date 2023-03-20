KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Hits $719,146.32

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $35.04 million and $719,146.32 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00032159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00198854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,052.65 or 1.00008828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000126 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07060853 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $729,059.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

