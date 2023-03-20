Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Trading Up 26.3%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) shares were up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,158,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 302,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Kootenay Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$45.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

