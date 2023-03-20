Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,109. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.83. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

