Kroger (NYSE:KR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.65.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.82. 997,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,089. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile



The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

