LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

