LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $107.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

