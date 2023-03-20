LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,006 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 541,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

