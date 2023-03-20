LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.51 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

