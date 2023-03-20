LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. STERIS makes up about 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $176.56 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.15.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

