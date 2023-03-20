LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

