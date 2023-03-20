LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $207.10 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

