LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 6,309 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hologic worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

