LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 800 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $298.97 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.63 and a 200 day moving average of $317.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

