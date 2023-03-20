LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 970 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WSO opened at $295.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $343.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.