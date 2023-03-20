Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LW. Bank of America raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

