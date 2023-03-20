LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LCNB in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

LCNB Stock Up 0.9 %

LCNB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,161. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. LCNB had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCNB will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth $8,392,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in LCNB by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

