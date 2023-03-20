Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

