Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $467.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

