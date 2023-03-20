Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 40 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.84 on Monday, reaching $639.81. 546,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,637. The company has a market capitalization of $266.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

