Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 89 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.22. The stock had a trading volume of 121,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $354.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

