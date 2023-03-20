Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock remained flat at $7.77 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

