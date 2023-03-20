Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE LEG traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $30.86. 101,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,611. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.53%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

