Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.68

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 1047234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 56.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

