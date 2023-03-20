LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $129.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,890,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 315,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 267,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LendingTree by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.