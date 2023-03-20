Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at UBS Group

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

