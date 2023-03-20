Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of LNN stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.19. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

