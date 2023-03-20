Lisk Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $146.44 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

