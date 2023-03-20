Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $82.16 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $82.16 or 0.00294359 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.96 billion and $580.51 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

