Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $82.16 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $82.16 or 0.00294359 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.96 billion and $580.51 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012022 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008842 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000643 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015829 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
