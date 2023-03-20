Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

