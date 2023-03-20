Loom Network (LOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.59 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $78.26 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

