Lumi Credits Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $413.56 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

