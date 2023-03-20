Magic Internet Money Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003560 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.17 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00352281 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.13 or 0.25605051 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

