Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 172,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
