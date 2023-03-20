Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 172,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 967,906 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $8,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 55.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,264,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,187,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 440,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 338,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

