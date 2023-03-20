Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $35.64 million and approximately $79,139.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000097 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,752.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.