Mammoth One Day Volume Tops $26,575.74 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $26,575.74 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00216396 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,204.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

