Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.0 %

MRO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 4,137,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,642. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.