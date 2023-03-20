Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.
Marathon Oil Stock Up 3.0 %
MRO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. 4,137,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,642. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 431,030 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Marathon Oil by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
