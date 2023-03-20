Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MPC. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.85. 1,107,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum



Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

