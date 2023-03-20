Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 5,635 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Flower City Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

