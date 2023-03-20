Marcum Wealth LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Williams Companies by 195.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

