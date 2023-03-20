Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

