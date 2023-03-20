Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $466.97 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.