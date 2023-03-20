Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

GTO stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.